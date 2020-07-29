World Asset Management Inc Lowers Position in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG)

World Asset Management Inc cut its stake in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,754 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,782 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 251.3% in the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,398 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 146.7% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 34.3% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,562 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. 93.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE CFG opened at $24.18 on Wednesday. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a 1-year low of $14.12 and a 1-year high of $41.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.86.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.36. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 14.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 29th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.63%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CFG. Citigroup decreased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $34.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Bank of America increased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Compass Point began coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.77.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Featured Article: What is net income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.