World Asset Management Inc Has $466,000 Stock Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW)

World Asset Management Inc cut its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,990 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 300.5% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 845 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 138.7% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 912 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 133.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $87.15 on Wednesday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc has a one year low of $56.94 and a one year high of $91.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.58.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 29.94% and a net margin of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 48.69%.

In other news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 1,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.64, for a total value of $114,907.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on CHRW shares. Bank of America raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $67.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research lowered C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

