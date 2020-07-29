World Asset Management Inc Has $453,000 Holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS)

World Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 10.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,654,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $232,498,000 after purchasing an additional 254,059 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 14.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,395,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $209,824,000 after purchasing an additional 298,204 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,162,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,830,000 after purchasing an additional 14,761 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 755,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the fourth quarter valued at $87,970,000. Institutional investors own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock opened at $100.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.12. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co has a 52-week low of $70.57 and a 52-week high of $122.17.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 4.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is presently 24.18%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RS shares. ValuEngine lowered Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup cut their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $125.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. TheStreet upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $117.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Reliance Steel & Aluminum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.20.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and related processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, auto, and heavy industries.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS).

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.