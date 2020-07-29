World Asset Management Inc Has $433,000 Stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

World Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 32.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,740 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,798 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VMC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 64.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,452 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after purchasing an additional 13,476 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,731,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,944 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 149.5% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 26,053 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,751,000 after purchasing an additional 15,612 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 220,756 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,787,000 after purchasing an additional 17,181 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vulcan Materials stock opened at $120.50 on Wednesday. Vulcan Materials has a 12-month low of $65.56 and a 12-month high of $152.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $120.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.84.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 12.34%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Vulcan Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 28.94%.

VMC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cfra downgraded Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $151.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $160.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Argus dropped their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $152.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $137.00 price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.00.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

