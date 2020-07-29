World Asset Management Inc Has $433,000 Position in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS)

World Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in shares of Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,622 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,520 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Masco were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Masco by 889.9% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 881 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Masco by 61.2% in the second quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Masco in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masco in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Masco by 50.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO John P. Lindow sold 1,246 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $62,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,135,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Richard A. O’reagan sold 12,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total value of $479,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,740,377.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,920 shares of company stock worth $819,846 in the last quarter. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MAS opened at $54.48 on Wednesday. Masco Corp has a 1 year low of $27.04 and a 1 year high of $56.03. The stock has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.56.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. Masco had a negative return on equity of 2,296.06% and a net margin of 18.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Masco Corp will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.00%.

MAS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Masco from $40.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Loop Capital upgraded Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $49.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Masco from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Masco in a report on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Masco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.21.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

