World Asset Management Inc Has $431,000 Stock Holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

World Asset Management Inc lessened its position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 14.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,375 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Amcor were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMCR. Polaris Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amcor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,166,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Amcor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,999,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Amcor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,667,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Amcor by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,522,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,762,000 after buying an additional 5,617,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Amcor by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,659,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,798,000 after purchasing an additional 4,486,391 shares during the last quarter. 30.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. BofA Securities assumed coverage on Amcor in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Amcor in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

AMCR opened at $10.71 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.61. Amcor plc has a 1 year low of $5.80 and a 1 year high of $11.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal care, and other products worldwide. It provides flexible packaging products, specialty cartons, plastic bottles and jars, and capsules and closures. The company is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

