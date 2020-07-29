World Asset Management Inc Has $422,000 Stock Holdings in Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK)

World Asset Management Inc reduced its holdings in Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) by 14.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,556 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Westrock were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Westrock during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in Westrock by 1,351.9% in the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its stake in Westrock by 2,065.6% during the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Westrock by 40.0% in the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Westrock in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Westrock stock opened at $29.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.57. Westrock Co has a 52 week low of $21.50 and a 52 week high of $44.39.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. Westrock had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 4.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Westrock Co will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Westrock from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine cut Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Westrock in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Westrock from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Westrock from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.82.

About Westrock

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

