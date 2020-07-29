World Asset Management Inc Decreases Holdings in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

World Asset Management Inc cut its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 33.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,024 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,512 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KSU. Security National Trust Co. raised its stake in Kansas City Southern by 134.9% during the 1st quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 202 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

In other Kansas City Southern news, EVP Brian D. Hancock sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.75, for a total transaction of $548,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,908,718. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Suzanne M. Grafton sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.15, for a total transaction of $44,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,417,495.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,292 shares of company stock valued at $1,736,970 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KSU. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kansas City Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Kansas City Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.70.

Shares of Kansas City Southern stock opened at $154.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $149.93 and a 200 day moving average of $147.52. Kansas City Southern has a fifty-two week low of $92.86 and a fifty-two week high of $178.59.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $547.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.59 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 13.80%. Kansas City Southern’s quarterly revenue was down 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. Analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 6.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.19%.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

Featured Article: What is the role of the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.