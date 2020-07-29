World Asset Management Inc Cuts Stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

World Asset Management Inc cut its position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 28.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,742 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,401,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,131,325,000 after purchasing an additional 457,449 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,887,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $881,863,000 after purchasing an additional 288,152 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,671,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $265,075,000 after purchasing an additional 472,795 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,981,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $196,243,000 after purchasing an additional 57,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,736,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $172,382,000 after purchasing an additional 70,844 shares during the last quarter. 84.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

ATO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.50 target price for the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $131.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.32.

Shares of NYSE:ATO opened at $104.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $77.92 and a 1-year high of $121.08.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $977.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 9.35%. Atmos Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Atmos Energy news, Director Frank H. Yoho purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $98.32 per share, for a total transaction of $98,320.00. 1.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Recommended Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO).

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.