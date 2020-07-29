World Asset Management Inc Cuts Holdings in Evergy (NYSE:EVRG)

World Asset Management Inc cut its position in shares of Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 677 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Evergy were worth $495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Evergy by 6,716.9% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,974,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945,067 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new position in Evergy in the first quarter valued at about $78,500,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Evergy by 107.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,671,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,861 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Evergy in the first quarter valued at about $72,622,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Evergy in the first quarter valued at about $40,349,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EVRG opened at $64.74 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.34 and a 200 day moving average of $62.50. The stock has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.47. Evergy has a 12 month low of $42.01 and a 12 month high of $76.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 7.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Evergy will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EVRG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Evergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $64.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Evergy from $60.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, July 6th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Evergy from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Cfra cut their price target on Evergy from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.11.

Evergy Company Profile

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

