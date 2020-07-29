World Asset Management Inc Boosts Stock Position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,499 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV acquired a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the second quarter worth about $268,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 248.2% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,113 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after acquiring an additional 16,476 shares during the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. purchased a new position in RenaissanceRe in the 2nd quarter valued at $958,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 65,638 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,226,000 after purchasing an additional 8,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $190.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $192.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.43.

NYSE RNR opened at $177.21 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $177.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.60. The company has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.44. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $113.27 and a 1 year high of $202.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $4.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.87. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 9.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.33%.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including earthquakes, hurricanes, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

