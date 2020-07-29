World Asset Management Inc Boosts Stock Holdings in Avnet (NYSE:AVT)

World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Avnet (NYSE:AVT) by 7.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,344 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Avnet were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Avnet in the first quarter valued at $4,080,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Avnet during the 4th quarter worth $420,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Avnet by 125.9% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 6,433 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Avnet by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 271,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,524,000 after purchasing an additional 78,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Avnet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,122,000. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Avnet alerts:

In other Avnet news, SVP Maryann G. Miller sold 11,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $332,224.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Avnet from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Avnet from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Avnet in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $27.00 price target (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Avnet in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

AVT opened at $26.07 on Wednesday. Avnet has a 1 year low of $17.85 and a 1 year high of $46.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.08.

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes electronic components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Premier Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors; electronic components, including interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avnet (NYSE:AVT).

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.