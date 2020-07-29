Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lowered its stake in Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.16% of Wingstop worth $6,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Wingstop by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wingstop by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Wingstop during the second quarter worth approximately $207,000.

Shares of WING stock opened at $133.28 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $132.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.59. Wingstop Inc has a twelve month low of $44.27 and a twelve month high of $148.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 180.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.17.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 10.61%. The firm had revenue of $55.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Wingstop Inc will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Nicolas Boudet sold 459 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.98, for a total value of $58,283.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,605 shares in the company, valued at $1,981,522.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 15,000 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.54, for a total value of $1,823,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,459 shares of company stock worth $2,254,284. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research lowered Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Wingstop from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Wingstop from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wedbush lifted their price target on Wingstop from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Wingstop from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.88.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of December 29, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,252 restaurants in the United States, Mexico, Panama, Singapore, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

