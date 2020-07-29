Westwood Management Corp IL Increases Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Westwood Management Corp IL increased its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 362,653 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up approximately 8.5% of Westwood Management Corp IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Westwood Management Corp IL’s holdings in Facebook were worth $82,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in Facebook during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Facebook by 262.5% during the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Facebook during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. 65.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on FB. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Facebook from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 12th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Facebook from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $250.00 price objective on Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Facebook from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.00.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,195 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.39, for a total transaction of $266,951.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $703,008.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.43, for a total transaction of $40,241.42. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,216.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 69,367 shares of company stock valued at $15,050,799 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $230.12 on Wednesday. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.10 and a 1 year high of $250.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $665.27 billion, a PE ratio of 31.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 4.60.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). Facebook had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The company had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

