Westwood Management Corp IL Has $452,000 Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Westwood Management Corp IL raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFO TDC LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 137.4% in the first quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth $33,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth $37,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Capstone Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 49.0% in the second quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.16% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $43.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $30.11 and a 12-month high of $75.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 1.33.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.49. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $56.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.17.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

