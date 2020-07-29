Westwood Management Corp IL Acquires 300 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Westwood Management Corp IL lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,630 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 3.2% of Westwood Management Corp IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Westwood Management Corp IL’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $30,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $79,769,000. Girard Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 9,648.1% during the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 505,535 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,229,000 after purchasing an additional 500,349 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Alphabet by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,485,396 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,211,807,000 after purchasing an additional 483,219 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 866,062 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,006,266,000 after purchasing an additional 265,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP raised its holdings in Alphabet by 466.5% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 313,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $363,898,000 after purchasing an additional 257,894 shares during the last quarter. 34.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,750.00 price objective (up from $1,575.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Nomura boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,680.00 to $1,700.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Nomura Instinet boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,680.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,601.29.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $1,503.65 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,008.87 and a 12-month high of $1,587.05. The stock has a market cap of $1,044.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,469.42 and its 200-day moving average is $1,373.92.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. The company had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 42.06 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.