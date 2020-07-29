Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 5.19%. The company’s revenue was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 3.50-3.80 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $3.50-$3.80 EPS.

NYSE:WAB opened at $64.24 on Wednesday. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a one year low of $35.07 and a one year high of $81.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.87.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WAB shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.83.

In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, Director William E. Kassling purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $51.17 per share, with a total value of $511,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 69,730 shares in the company, valued at $3,568,084.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 5.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile

Wabtec Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. The company's Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new switcher locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

