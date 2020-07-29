Welltower (WELL) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.01. Welltower had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Welltower’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Welltower to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:WELL opened at $53.14 on Wednesday. Welltower has a 1 year low of $24.27 and a 1 year high of $93.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.27 and a 200-day moving average of $59.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.84.

WELL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Edward Jones cut shares of Welltower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Welltower from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Welltower from $56.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Welltower currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.86.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

