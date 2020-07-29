Waters (NYSE:WAT) PT Raised to $180.00 at Citigroup

Waters (NYSE:WAT) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Citigroup from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Citigroup‘s target price points to a potential downside of 19.46% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Waters from $223.00 to $212.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Waters from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Waters from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Waters from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.44.

Waters stock opened at $223.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 0.94. Waters has a twelve month low of $154.39 and a twelve month high of $245.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $196.02 and a 200-day moving average of $199.99.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.63. Waters had a net margin of 22.77% and a return on equity of 1,937.83%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Waters will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Waters during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Waters by 299.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 679 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Waters during the fourth quarter worth about $161,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Waters during the first quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Waters during the first quarter worth about $137,000. 95.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

