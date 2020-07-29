Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,749 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $1,823,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $314,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $170,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $4,527,000. 62.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $153.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $126.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $161.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.35.

NYSE:DIS opened at $116.18 on Wednesday. Walt Disney Co has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $153.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $116.20 and a 200-day moving average of $117.70. The firm has a market cap of $210.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.10.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

