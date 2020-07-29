Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Stake Reduced by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. reduced its stake in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 47.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,502 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 19,251 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Sofos Investments Inc. grew its stake in Walmart by 581.4% during the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 230 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in Walmart during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $131.76 on Wednesday. Walmart Inc has a 12 month low of $102.00 and a 12 month high of $134.13. The company has a market cap of $373.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.58.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The retailer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $134.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.91 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 2.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 7,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $922,824.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,492,276. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.05, for a total value of $10,459,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,272,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,692,157.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 262,324 shares of company stock valued at $32,141,624. Company insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Walmart from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Nomura Instinet increased their price target on Walmart from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.78.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Recommended Story: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.