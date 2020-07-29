Vivint Solar Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:VSLR)

Vivint Solar Inc (NYSE:VSLR) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 5,191 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,133% compared to the typical daily volume of 421 put options.

Several analysts have issued reports on VSLR shares. JMP Securities downgraded Vivint Solar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Vivint Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. TheStreet raised Vivint Solar from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Vivint Solar from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vivint Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.17.

In other Vivint Solar news, EVP Thomas G. Plagemann sold 2,995 shares of Vivint Solar stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.17, for a total value of $30,459.15. Also, CFO Dana C. Russell sold 5,255 shares of Vivint Solar stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.17, for a total value of $53,443.35. Insiders sold a total of 24,125 shares of company stock worth $234,379 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Vivint Solar during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Vivint Solar during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vivint Solar by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vivint Solar by 34.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,593 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vivint Solar during the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Vivint Solar stock opened at $22.12 on Wednesday. Vivint Solar has a 52 week low of $3.17 and a 52 week high of $23.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.53 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.11.

Vivint Solar (NYSE:VSLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.33). Vivint Solar had a negative return on equity of 165.27% and a negative net margin of 32.03%. The business had revenue of $91.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Vivint Solar will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Vivint Solar Company Profile

Vivint Solar, Inc provides distributed solar energy primarily to residential customers in the United States. It owns and installs solar energy systems through long-term customer contracts. The company also sells photovoltaic installation products, as well as solar renewable energy certificates. As of December 31, 2018, it had an aggregate capacity of 1,060.9 megawatts covering approximately 154,600 homes.

