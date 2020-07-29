Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Receives $206.92 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $207.20.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on V shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Visa from $188.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Guggenheim cut Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Visa from $234.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Visa from $196.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total value of $1,272,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 139,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,283,780.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 3,279 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total value of $662,423.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 221,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,703,389.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,429 shares of company stock worth $9,654,214 over the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dillon & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Visa by 0.3% during the second quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 119,902 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $23,141,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. boosted its stake in Visa by 27.1% during the second quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 267 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Visa by 0.4% during the second quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,098 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,780,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in Visa during the second quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 6.6% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,482 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 81.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $196.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Visa has a 1 year low of $133.93 and a 1 year high of $214.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $382.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.45, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.09.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 43.45% and a net margin of 52.26%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. Analysts predict that Visa will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

