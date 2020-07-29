Viking Fund Management LLC Increases Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Viking Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 63.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 1.7% of Viking Fund Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth $37,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth $45,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 217.6% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $97.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $76.91 and a 12 month high of $141.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.07. The stock has a market cap of $295.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.19.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $32.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.82 EPS. Analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $119.00 price objective for the company. Societe Generale raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.89.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total transaction of $2,443,614.08. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

