Viewray Inc (NASDAQ:VRAY) Shares Acquired by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Viewray Inc (NASDAQ:VRAY) by 46.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 915,604 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 291,802 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned 0.62% of Viewray worth $2,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Viewray during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Viewray during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV acquired a new stake in Viewray during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Viewray during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Viewray by 522.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 12,712 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VRAY opened at $2.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 4.81. Viewray Inc has a one year low of $1.11 and a one year high of $9.41. The firm has a market cap of $344.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 0.74.

Viewray (NASDAQ:VRAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19). Viewray had a negative net margin of 139.91% and a negative return on equity of 71.37%. The business had revenue of $14.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.47 million. Equities analysts predict that Viewray Inc will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Viewray in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Guggenheim cut shares of Viewray from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Viewray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Viewray in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Viewray in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.55.

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets MRIdian, the magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)-guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients simultaneously. The Company offers radiation therapy technology combined with magnetic resonance imaging. MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery and the Company’s software to locate, target and track the position and shape of soft-tissue tumors while radiation is delivered.

