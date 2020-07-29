Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Calamos Wealth Management LLC

Calamos Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 97,246 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 8,955 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $5,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $109,968,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 35,217,774 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,892,254,000 after purchasing an additional 5,213,722 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1,504.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,444,462 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $238,801,000 after purchasing an additional 4,167,470 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 15,146,312 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $797,614,000 after acquiring an additional 3,886,881 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 249.4% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 5,175,563 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $278,083,000 after acquiring an additional 3,694,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $57.48 on Wednesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.84 and a 52 week high of $62.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $235.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.45.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The business had revenue of $30.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.14%.

In other news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total value of $613,482.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,570,307.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

