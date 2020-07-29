Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Purchased by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 271.2% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 44,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,538,000 after acquiring an additional 32,358 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 46,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,863,000 after acquiring an additional 11,290 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 30,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,141,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $22,466,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 138.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 152,451 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,947,000 after acquiring an additional 88,501 shares during the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 16,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.34, for a total transaction of $2,752,442.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,965,569.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO David J. Grover sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.90, for a total transaction of $769,050.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,917.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VRSK opened at $182.43 on Wednesday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a one year low of $116.61 and a one year high of $184.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $171.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.05, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.71.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 34.93%. The firm had revenue of $689.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Verisk Analytics’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 24.66%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $169.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Verisk Analytics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.00.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

