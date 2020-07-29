Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Purchased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,741 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,339 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $8,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,023,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,192,902,000 after acquiring an additional 3,914,812 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $182,861,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 239.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,765,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $276,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,661 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,457,890 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $384,339,000 after acquiring an additional 638,192 shares during the period. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,625,000. 80.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.99, for a total value of $511,653.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,838,572.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 37,146 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.60, for a total transaction of $8,008,677.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,035,890.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,093 shares of company stock valued at $18,320,706. 13.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on VEEV shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Monday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Cfra boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $164.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Monday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 target price (up from $180.00) on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Friday, May 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veeva Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.00.

Shares of VEEV opened at $251.01 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $239.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.75. Veeva Systems Inc has a 52 week low of $118.11 and a 52 week high of $263.63. The company has a market capitalization of $37.84 billion, a PE ratio of 151.80, a PEG ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.04.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $337.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.10 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

