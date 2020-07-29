Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 212.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,994 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147,646 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $10,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTIP. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,795,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 310,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,302,000 after acquiring an additional 35,596 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $496,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF stock opened at $50.38 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.54. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $46.38 and a 12-month high of $50.52.

