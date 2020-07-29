Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Shares Sold by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lessened its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,601 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 3,318 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $2,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter valued at $137,521,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 51.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,869,659 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $185,245,000 after buying an additional 634,974 shares during the period. Camber Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 125.0% in the first quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 1,125,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $111,465,000 after buying an additional 625,000 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 42.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,818,267 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $180,154,000 after buying an additional 537,738 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 770.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 187,209 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $18,549,000 after buying an additional 165,702 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Universal Health Services from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Universal Health Services from $141.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine raised Universal Health Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Universal Health Services from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Universal Health Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.79.

NYSE:UHS opened at $109.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.05. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.20 and a 1-year high of $157.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $96.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.60.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The health services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $2.20. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 6.34%. Universal Health Services’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.