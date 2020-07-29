Union Bankshares Corporation (AUB) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 6th

Union Bankshares Corporation (NYSE:AUB) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, August 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th.

Union Bankshares has a payout ratio of 67.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Union Bankshares alerts:

Union Bankshares stock opened at $23.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.91. Union Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $18.55 and a fifty-two week high of $40.20.

Union Bankshares (NYSE:AUB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $173.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.04 million.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AUB. Compass Point upgraded Union Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 24th. Raymond James cut Union Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Stephens upgraded Union Bankshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Union Bankshares in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Union Bankshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Bankshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.50.

In other Union Bankshares news, Director Michael W. Clarke sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $141,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 505,519 shares in the company, valued at $11,930,248.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael W. Clarke sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 499,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,239,177.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $1,175,400 in the last quarter.

Union Bankshares Company Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

Featured Article: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Union Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.