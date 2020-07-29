Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) Stake Boosted by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 442.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,544 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,573 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $4,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 44.7% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 170,337 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,928,000 after purchasing an additional 52,597 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000. AXA grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 58.2% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 9,990 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 3,676 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 10.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,643 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the first quarter valued at approximately $371,000. 86.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ULTA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Nomura Instinet upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Nomura Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Cowen increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Cfra increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Ulta Beauty in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.41.

In related news, Director Sally E. Blount acquired 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $193.00 per share, for a total transaction of $48,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,127. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 3,494 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.41, for a total value of $833,004.54. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $197.56 on Wednesday. Ulta Beauty Inc has a one year low of $124.05 and a one year high of $355.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $207.56 and a 200-day moving average of $228.02. The company has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($2.00). Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.26 EPS. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was down 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

