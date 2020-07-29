U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV cut its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 156,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,949 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $5,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 8.4% during the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 30,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.0% in the first quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 94,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after buying an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 59.1% in the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 33,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after buying an additional 12,459 shares in the last quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 8.0% in the second quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 6,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 68.8% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,090,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,033,000 after buying an additional 852,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:USB opened at $36.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.87. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $28.36 and a 52 week high of $61.11. The company has a market cap of $54.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.16.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 19.70%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

USB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Cfra lowered their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.89.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

