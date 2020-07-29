Tufton Capital Management Purchases 909 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Tufton Capital Management increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 135,807 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 909 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for about 1.6% of Tufton Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $7,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,513,728 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,406,555,000 after buying an additional 1,027,649 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 54,544,125 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,930,662,000 after buying an additional 3,202,996 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 17.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 35,217,774 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,892,254,000 after buying an additional 5,213,722 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 27,819,680 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,494,751,000 after buying an additional 2,450,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.5% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 26,777,937 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,439,500,000 after buying an additional 640,654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VZ shares. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

NYSE:VZ opened at $57.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $237.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.84 and a 1-year high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $30.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

In related news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total transaction of $613,482.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,570,307.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

