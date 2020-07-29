Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) Position Lessened by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV decreased its stake in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 149,712 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,261 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $5,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,876,594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,895,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,248 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in Truist Financial by 121.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 63,154,235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,947,677,000 after acquiring an additional 34,627,221 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Truist Financial by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 35,568,360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,096,929,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238,236 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,923,307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $614,435,000 after purchasing an additional 4,828,457 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,825,502 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $579,785,000 after purchasing an additional 296,910 shares during the period. 72.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott cut their target price on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Compass Point lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Argus dropped their price objective on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.55.

NYSE TFC opened at $36.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.64. The company has a market capitalization of $49.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.45. Truist Financial Corporation has a 1-year low of $24.01 and a 1-year high of $56.92.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 17.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Truist Financial Corporation will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 41.19%.

In other news, COO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 86,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total value of $3,166,732.90. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 782,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,713,566.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $152,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,010 shares in the company, valued at $445,798.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,087 shares of company stock worth $3,639,169 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

