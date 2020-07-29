Triton International Ltd (TRTN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.52 on September 24th

Triton International Ltd (NYSE:TRTN) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.52 per share on Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th.

Triton International has raised its dividend by an average of 362.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Triton International has a payout ratio of 62.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Triton International to earn $4.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.2%.

Shares of Triton International stock opened at $32.14 on Wednesday. Triton International has a 52 week low of $19.80 and a 52 week high of $40.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.03). Triton International had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 24.21%. The firm had revenue of $321.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. Triton International’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Triton International will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TRTN shares. ValuEngine lowered Triton International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BofA Securities raised Triton International from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Triton International from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.50.

In other Triton International news, major shareholder Global Ltd Bharti sold 46,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $1,455,257.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 458,367 shares of company stock worth $14,762,689. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal transportation equipment to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of intermodal containers, as well as provides container management services.

