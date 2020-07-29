TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TransUnion had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 24.01%. The firm had revenue of $634.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

TransUnion stock opened at $89.39 on Wednesday. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $52.50 and a 1 year high of $101.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $87.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.46. The company has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.39, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Get TransUnion alerts:

In related news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David M. Neenan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.67, for a total transaction of $1,853,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 180,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,729,715.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 222,894 shares of company stock valued at $17,988,156. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $75.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of TransUnion from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TransUnion presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.50.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.