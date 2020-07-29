Traders Purchase Large Volume of Dillard’s Put Options (NYSE:DDS)

Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 2,078 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,451% compared to the typical volume of 134 put options.

DDS stock opened at $24.43 on Wednesday. Dillard’s has a 12 month low of $21.50 and a 12 month high of $84.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.90 and its 200 day moving average is $40.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($6.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.65) by ($5.29). The company had revenue of $786.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.86 million. Dillard’s had a negative return on equity of 8.48% and a negative net margin of 2.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dillard’s will post -10.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.39%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Dillard’s in the 4th quarter worth about $27,006,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Dillard’s by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 291,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,392,000 after purchasing an additional 40,366 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Dillard’s by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 207,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,673,000 after purchasing an additional 11,317 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Dillard’s by 246.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 198,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,325,000 after purchasing an additional 141,079 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Dillard’s by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 143,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,809 shares during the period. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DDS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Dillard’s from $32.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dillard’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Dillard’s from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Cfra reduced their target price on shares of Dillard’s from $43.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Dillard’s from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Dillard’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Dillard’s Company Profile

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores primarily in the Southeastern, Southwestern, and Midwestern areas of the United States. The company's stores offer a selection of merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; accessories; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

