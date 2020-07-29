Total SA (NYSE:TOT) Shares Acquired by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Total SA (NYSE:TOT) by 78,752.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,813 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,727 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Total were worth $2,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TOT. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Total during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Total by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,651 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,413,000 after buying an additional 6,990 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in Total during the 4th quarter worth $273,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in Total by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 9,266 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 3,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Total during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. 6.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TOT opened at $38.00 on Wednesday. Total SA has a 1 year low of $22.13 and a 1 year high of $56.91. The stock has a market cap of $99.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67, a PEG ratio of 22.12 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.12 and a 200-day moving average of $40.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $43.87 billion during the quarter. Total had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 4.24%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Total SA will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Total in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded Total from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Total has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

