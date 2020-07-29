Total Produce plc (TOT) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 6th

Total Produce plc (LON:TOT) declared a dividend on Monday, July 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of €0.03 ($0.03) per share on Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON TOT opened at GBX 101.50 ($1.25) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.07, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $394.35 million and a PE ratio of 5.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 101.44 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 100.61. Total Produce has a 52-week low of GBX 0.95 ($0.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 136.55 ($1.68).

Total Produce Company Profile

Total Produce plc engages in procuring, marketing, and distributing fresh produce, health foods, and consumer goods worldwide. The company operates through Europe-Eurozone, Europe-Non-Eurozone, and International segments. It is involved in growing, sourcing, importing, packaging, marketing, and distributing various fresh fruits, vegetables, and flowers.

