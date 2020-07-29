Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tilly’s, Inc. is a specialty retailer in the action sports industry selling clothing, shoes and accessories. The Company distributes t-shirts, sweatshirts, jackets, shorts, pants, jeans, sweaters, swimwear, shoes and accessories for men, women and kids through its website. It sells denim apparel and cologne for guys, boys and juniors and apparel, footwear and accessories for juniors and girls under RSQ, Full Tilt, Blue Crown and Infamous brand names. Tilly’s, Inc. is based in Irvine, California. “

Get Tilly's alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TLYS. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Tilly’s in a report on Friday, July 17th. Pivotal Research reissued a hold rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Tilly’s in a report on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Tilly’s from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Tilly’s from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Tilly’s in a report on Thursday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.80.

Tilly’s stock opened at $6.10 on Tuesday. Tilly’s has a 1-year low of $3.46 and a 1-year high of $12.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.57 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.07.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.23). Tilly’s had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The firm had revenue of $77.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.28 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tilly’s will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael Henry acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.76 per share, with a total value of $28,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 46,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,630.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 28.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in Tilly’s in the second quarter worth $680,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Tilly’s by 9.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,840 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 3,747 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Tilly’s by 6.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 631,235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 36,621 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Tilly’s in the first quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Tilly’s in the first quarter worth $65,000. 66.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tilly’s Company Profile

Tilly's, Inc retails casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hats, sunglasses, headphones, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

Recommended Story: Stock Split

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tilly’s (TLYS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tilly's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilly's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.