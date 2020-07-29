Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) Shares Acquired by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 739 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 4,434.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 16,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 16,051 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters during the 2nd quarter worth $979,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 672,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,723,000 after acquiring an additional 36,242 shares in the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters during the 2nd quarter worth $351,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. 19.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TRI. ValuEngine lowered shares of Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $80.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.82.

Shares of NYSE:TRI opened at $68.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $33.99 billion, a PE ratio of 48.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.99. Thomson Reuters Corp has a fifty-two week low of $52.23 and a fifty-two week high of $82.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 27.99% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters Corp will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information-based tools to professionals worldwide. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics.

