TheStreet Upgrades Sogou (NYSE:SOGO) to “C”

Sogou (NYSE:SOGO) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SOGO. Goldman Sachs Group raised Sogou from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Sogou from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sogou from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sogou currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.13.

Get Sogou alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SOGO opened at $8.42 on Monday. Sogou has a 12 month low of $2.95 and a 12 month high of $8.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 56.13, a P/E/G ratio of 23.51 and a beta of 1.04.

Sogou (NYSE:SOGO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). Sogou had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 5.21%. The company had revenue of $257.28 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Sogou will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SOGO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Sogou in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,484,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Sogou by 2,586.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 925,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 890,660 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sogou by 32.8% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,665,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,597,000 after purchasing an additional 411,884 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in Sogou by 33.4% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,261,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,238,000 after purchasing an additional 316,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new position in Sogou in the second quarter valued at about $992,000. 4.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sogou

Sogou Inc provides search and search-related services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Sogou Search, a search engine; and Sogou Input Method, a Chinese language input software for PC and mobile users. It also offers search and search-related advertising services; Internet value-added services related to the operation of Web games and mobile games developed by third parties; and online reading services, as well as other products and services, including smart hardware products.

See Also: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Sogou Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sogou and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.