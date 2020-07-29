The Providence Service (NASDAQ:PRSC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

The Providence Service (NASDAQ:PRSC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $94.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.50% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Providence Service Corporation provides human services and non-emergency transportation (NET) management services to children, adolescents, young adults, and families. The Company focuses on providing its social services in the client’s home or in community-based settings. It provides its NET management services through local transportation providers. The company’s services are reimbursed by government programs such as welfare, juvenile justice, Medicaid or corrections. Providence Service Corporation is based in Tucson, Arizona. “

Get The Providence Service alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barrington Research initiated coverage on The Providence Service in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded The Providence Service from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Lake Street Capital started coverage on The Providence Service in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Providence Service has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.50.

PRSC stock opened at $80.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 115.27 and a beta of 0.83. The Providence Service has a 12-month low of $40.40 and a 12-month high of $83.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.94.

The Providence Service (NASDAQ:PRSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.30. The Providence Service had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 0.96%. The company had revenue of $367.29 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that The Providence Service will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of The Providence Service by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its position in shares of The Providence Service by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 13,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of The Providence Service by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 30,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of The Providence Service by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of The Providence Service by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period.

The Providence Service Company Profile

The Providence Service Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through Non-Emergency Transportation Services (NET Services) and Matrix Investment segments. The NET Services segment offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services.

Further Reading: Portfolio Manager

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Providence Service (PRSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Providence Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Providence Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.