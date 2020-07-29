Textron Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:TXT)

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 27th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share by the aerospace company on Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%.

Textron has a payout ratio of 5.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Textron to earn $2.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.2%.

Shares of NYSE:TXT opened at $34.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23, a P/E/G ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.67. Textron has a 1 year low of $20.26 and a 1 year high of $52.87.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The aerospace company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 5.16%. The business’s revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Textron will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

TXT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (down previously from $53.00) on shares of Textron in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised Textron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Textron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Alembic Global Advisors lowered Textron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Textron from $51.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

Textron Company Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

