TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Holdings Raised by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 80.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,397 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,248 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in TELUS were worth $2,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TELUS by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 339,597 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $12,578,000 after acquiring an additional 128,989 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TELUS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of TELUS by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 755,257 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,251,000 after acquiring an additional 73,486 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TELUS by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,435 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of TELUS by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 388,963 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $15,065,000 after acquiring an additional 23,838 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.61% of the company’s stock.

Get TELUS alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TELUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded TELUS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. CIBC lowered their price objective on TELUS from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of TELUS in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on TELUS from $27.50 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.72.

NYSE:TU opened at $17.11 on Wednesday. TELUS Co. has a 1 year low of $13.54 and a 1 year high of $20.91. The stock has a market cap of $21.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.10 and a 200-day moving average of $17.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.90.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. TELUS had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 11.25%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that TELUS Co. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th were paid a $0.2058 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. TELUS’s payout ratio is 77.27%.

About TELUS

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business security solutions.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.