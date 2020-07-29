Telsey Advisory Group Raises L Brands (NYSE:LB) Price Target to $23.00

L Brands (NYSE:LB) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $15.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.29% from the stock’s current price.

LB has been the topic of several other reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on L Brands from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. ValuEngine raised L Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Barclays increased their target price on L Brands from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on L Brands from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on L Brands from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.03.

Shares of L Brands stock opened at $19.12 on Wednesday. L Brands has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $26.63. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.80.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.28). L Brands had a negative return on equity of 23.32% and a negative net margin of 5.89%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that L Brands will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in L Brands in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in L Brands in the first quarter worth about $63,000. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC bought a new position in L Brands in the first quarter worth about $32,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in L Brands in the first quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new position in L Brands in the second quarter worth about $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

About L Brands

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

