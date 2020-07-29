Team17 Group (OTCMKTS:TSVNF) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Team17 Group (OTCMKTS:TSVNF) in a report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TSVNF. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Team17 Group in a report on Monday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Team17 Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th.

TSVNF stock opened at $6.52 on Wednesday. Team17 Group has a 12 month low of $5.10 and a 12 month high of $6.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.46.

Team17 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops video games label for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes video games for the digital and physical market. Its portfolio comprises approximately 100 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked, and The Escapists.

