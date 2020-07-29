Taylor Wealth Management Partners Sells 4,073 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Taylor Wealth Management Partners decreased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,073 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 2.9% of Taylor Wealth Management Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Taylor Wealth Management Partners’ holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 56,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,860,000 after purchasing an additional 5,664 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,540,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 421,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,782,000 after purchasing an additional 25,765 shares during the period. Bainco International Investors raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 87,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,222,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,745,000. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total value of $2,443,614.08. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (down previously from $130.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. TheStreet downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $119.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.89.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $97.32 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $76.91 and a 12-month high of $141.10. The stock has a market cap of $295.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $97.49 and a 200-day moving average of $106.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 18.16%. The company had revenue of $32.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

