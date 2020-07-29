Taylor Wealth Management Partners Buys 1,235 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Taylor Wealth Management Partners grew its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,421 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up 2.2% of Taylor Wealth Management Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Taylor Wealth Management Partners’ holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 138.5% during the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Home Depot by 243.9% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the second quarter worth about $57,000. 69.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Shares of HD stock opened at $265.28 on Wednesday. Home Depot Inc has a 12 month low of $140.63 and a 12 month high of $269.07. The stock has a market cap of $287.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $251.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.90.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a negative return on equity of 496.11%. The business had revenue of $28.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total transaction of $4,246,707.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,840,668.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HD has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $261.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $260.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Friday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $274.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.30.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.